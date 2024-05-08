Burnes (3-2) allowed three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out six over 6.1 innings to take the loss Tuesday versus the Nationals.

The three walks matched a season high, and the Nationals proved opportunistic by logging three steals with Burnes on the mound. The right-hander has earned a quality start in five of his eight outings and has yet to give up more than three runs in any of his starts. He's winless over his last three starts but owns a 2.83 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 47:12 K:BB through 47.2 innings overall. Burnes lines up for a home start versus the Blue Jays in his next outing.