Burnes (4-2) earned the win Sunday against the Mariners, allowing one run on seven hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out 11.

Unlike his previous four outings where the Orioles scored a total of four runs, Burnes received five runs of support through the first three innings, allowing him to cruise to the victory. The increase in strikeouts was also a good sign for Burnes, who had tallied no more than six in his previous eight starts since accumulating 11 on Opening Day. Burnes will carry a 2.56 ERA and 1.04 WHIP into his next start, when he's slated to toe the rubber in a highly favorable matchup on the road against the White Sox.