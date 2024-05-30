Burnes (5-2) earned the win over Boston on Wednesday, allowing an unearned run on three hits and three walks while striking out five batters over seven innings.

Burnes was splendid in the outing, yielding no extra-base hits and allowing zero earned runs for the second time in his past three starts. The right-hander's five strikeouts were mildly disappointing, but he did have his swing-and-miss stuff working with 16 whiffs in the contest. Burnes has completed at least six frames in seven straight starts and is tied for second in the league with nine quality starts on the campaign.