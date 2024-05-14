Burnes did not factor into the decision Monday against the Blue Jays, allowing one run on six hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out two.

Burnes did not allow an extra-base hit as a walk and two singles in the sixth led to the lone run he allowed. The two strikeouts are the fewest Burnes has recorded in a start during his career and represent the eighth consecutive start in which he's recorded six or fewer K's after opening the season with an 11-strikeout effort. While he's not been as dominant in Baltimore as he was in Milwaukee, Burnes has still been plenty effective, allowing three or fewer runs in every start this season. His next outing is tentatively slated to take place this weekend when the Blue Jays come to Camden Yards for a three-game set.