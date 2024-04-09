Burnes (2-0) earned the win Tuesday versus Boston, allowing one run on two hits and two walks over seven innings. He struck out six.

After Tyler O'Neill belted a solo home run in the first inning, Burnes settled in and blanked the Red Sox over his subsequent six frames, allowing just one additional hit. Burnes' dominant outing comes as a relief after the right-hander was tagged for nine hits over 5.2 innings versus Kansas City in his last start. He lowered his ERA to a pristine 1.93 with a 0.75 WHIP and 20:2 K:BB through his first three starts (18.2 innings) with Baltimore. Burnes is currently in line for a two-start week -- he's tentatively scheduled to face the Brewers at home Sunday.