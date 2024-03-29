Burnes (1-0) allowed one earned run on one hit and no walks while striking out 11 in Thursday's win over the Angels.

Burnes served up a home run to Mike Trout in the first inning, which accounted for the only baserunner he allowed. All told, he racked up 12 swinging strikes across his 82 total pitches to cruise to his first victory with Baltimore. Burnes tentatively lines up for another favorable matchup in his second outing of the season against the Royals.