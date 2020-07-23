Knebel (elbow) will open the season on the Brewers' 30-man roster.
Knebel would have missed the start of the season had it began on time, but with a couple more months to recover he will be in the bullpen when the Brewers open their regular season Friday. While Knebel is healthy, he is still not all the way back to his previous form, as per Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, his fastball topped out at 93 mph in his final summer camp tune-up, which is a few ticks lower than what he was hitting when he was last seen shutting down opposing hitters during the 2018 postseason.
