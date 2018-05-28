Brewers' Corey Knebel: Records fourth save

Knebel allowed a solo home run and a walk while striking out two to earn the save Sunday against the Mets.

Knebel allowed a leadoff home run to Devin Mesoraco but bounced back to retire three of the nexst four batters he faced. While it was positive that he was able to record his fourth save of the season -- especially after blowing his previous opportunity on Friday -- it is troubling that he has now allowed an earned run in three of his eight appearances since returning from the disabled list. The Brewers have a number of capable relievers who could take over the closer role, meaning Knebel's leash may not be long if he continues to struggle.