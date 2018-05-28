Brewers' Corey Knebel: Records fourth save
Knebel allowed a solo home run and a walk while striking out two to earn the save Sunday against the Mets.
Knebel allowed a leadoff home run to Devin Mesoraco but bounced back to retire three of the nexst four batters he faced. While it was positive that he was able to record his fourth save of the season -- especially after blowing his previous opportunity on Friday -- it is troubling that he has now allowed an earned run in three of his eight appearances since returning from the disabled list. The Brewers have a number of capable relievers who could take over the closer role, meaning Knebel's leash may not be long if he continues to struggle.
More News
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Blows save Friday•
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Earns second save in as many days•
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Notches second save•
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Shuts door in non-save situation•
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Looking like his old self•
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Allows run in return•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 10 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Matt Carpenter and fade Rafael Devers
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Denard Span should hit the ground running with his new team while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy...
-
Podcast: Ranking Alex Reyes
Alex Reyes is nearing his 2018 debut and it’s time to discuss his value. Plus we’ll catch you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Waivers: Duffy back?
Heath Cummings looks at Danny Duffy's rebound performance and a couple of outfielders who just...