Brewers' Dan Jennings: Gets job done
Jennings started Monday's victory over the Cardinals and retired the first batter of the game before removed from the contest.
Manager Craig Counsell chose to start Jennings in an attempt to neutralize the lefty-swinging Matt Carpenter in his first at-bat, and Jennings was able to get the job done. With a string of right-handed hitters following Carpenter, Jennings was then removed after that in favor of righty Freddy Peralta. Given the plan worked there's a chance Jennings could be used similarly before the regular season comes to a close, but otherwise expect him to continue working in middle relief.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...