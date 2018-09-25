Jennings started Monday's victory over the Cardinals and retired the first batter of the game before removed from the contest.

Manager Craig Counsell chose to start Jennings in an attempt to neutralize the lefty-swinging Matt Carpenter in his first at-bat, and Jennings was able to get the job done. With a string of right-handed hitters following Carpenter, Jennings was then removed after that in favor of righty Freddy Peralta. Given the plan worked there's a chance Jennings could be used similarly before the regular season comes to a close, but otherwise expect him to continue working in middle relief.