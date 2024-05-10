Share Video

Manager Pat Murphy said Friday that Williams (back) is scheduled to begin playing catch within the next two weeks, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Williams will be looked at by a doctor within the next few days, which will help determine how far away he is from beginning a throwing program. Though he seems to be trending in the right direction, the 29-year-old closer is still not expected back until around the All-Star break.

