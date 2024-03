Williams is dealing with a sore back and will get a second opinion from a spine specialist in the coming week, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Sophia Minnaert of Bally Sports Wisconsin adds that Williams had an MRI on his back this past week. He'll continue to take time off as a precaution until he is assessed by a back specialist this week. Williams tallied 36 saves in 40 tries last season while posting a 1.53 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 87:28 K:BB over 58.2 innings.