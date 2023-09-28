Williams recorded a save against the Cardinals on Wednesday, walking two batters and striking out one in a scoreless and hitless inning.

Williams had some trouble with his control, throwing just nine of 19 pitches for strikes and walking a pair of batters while tasked with protecting a one-run lead. Both of the free passes came with two outs, but the right-handed reliever was able to steer around the danger by getting Jordan Walker to fly out to end the contest. This was Williams' first appearance in 10 days and his first save since Sept. 15. With six straight scoreless outings during which he's 4-for-4 in save opportunities, Williams looks primed for the postseason.