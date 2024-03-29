The Brewers placed Williams (back) on the 15-day injured list Thursday.

Williams isn't expected to resume throwing for another month and likely won't be ready for game action until around midseason while he recovers from two stress fractures in his back, so he could be a candidate to move to the 60-day IL the next time the Brewers need to open up room on the 40-man roster. The Brewers have yet to anoint a new closer in place of Williams, but Trevor Megill, Abner Uribe and Joel Payamps look to be the early frontrunners to contend for save chances.