Mets' Devin Williams: Lands on IL with shoulder strain

The Mets placed Williams on the 15-day injured list Monday with a right shoulder strain.

Williams missed time recently with what was described as right arm fatigue, and now he's shelved with a strained shoulder. The Mets have not revealed a timetable for Williams' return, but with seven weeks remaining in the season, it's possible the 31-year-old doesn't make it back. The only player on the Mets' active roster other than Williams to record a save this season is Daniel Duarte, who picked up his second career save last week when Williams was unavailable. Duarte could be the next man up to close for the Mets, but a committee approach might be likelier.