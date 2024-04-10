Brewers general manager Matt Arnold said Wednesday that Williams (back) is expected to be out until around the All-Star break, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Initial estimates in mid-March when Williams was diagnosed with two stress fractures in his back had the closer missing three months. Arnold's timetable appears to be more conservative than that, although with Williams yet to resume baseball activities any timetable is approximate at this juncture. Abner Uribe has been serving as the Brewers' closer early on this season.