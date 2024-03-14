Williams was diagnosed with two stress fractures in his back Wednesday and will miss approximately three months, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Williams had pitched through back soreness toward the end of last season, and he saw a back specialist Wednesday after the soreness returned during spring training. Williams will be shut down from throwing for six weeks before beginning a six-week rehab program, lining him up to return sometime during June. Losing Williams is a huge blow to the Brewers after the 29-year-old closer posted a 1.53 ERA and 0.92 WHIP in 2023 while racking up 87 strikeouts across 58.2 innings and tallying 36 saves en route to winning his second NL Reliever of the Year Award. It's unclear who will replace Williams as Milwaukee's primary closer to begin the season, but Joel Payamps and Abner Uribe figure to be likely candidates.