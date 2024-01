Williams agreed to a one-year contract with the Brewers on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Based on the reported figures the two sides were exchanging, the deal is likely for around $7 million, and it comes with a club option for 2025. Williams is the top closer in fantasy for 2024, according to early ADP. He had a 1.53 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 87 strikeouts in 58.2 innings last season while notching 36 saves.