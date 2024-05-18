Williams (back) played catch before Saturday's game against the Astros, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Saturday marks the first time Williams has done any sort of throwing since being shut down during spring training due to multiple stress fractures in his back. The 29-year-old closer still has a long way to go before the Brewers can think about sending him out on a minor-league rehab assignment, but he is certainly trending in the right direction. He's expected to rejoin Milwaukee's bullpen near the All-Star break.