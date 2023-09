The Brewers optioned Small to Triple-A Nashville on Friday.

One day after recording his first major-league save, Small will head back to Triple-A in favor of Clayton Andrews. Small holds an 8.71 ERA and a 2.61 WHIP through 10.1 big-league innings in his career, though the 26-year-old lefty could still be in a position to compete for a spot in Milwaukee's bullpen during spring training next year.