Small gave up two walks and no hits in a scoreless inning, en route to his first career save in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Cardinals.

Small has not traditionally been an option to close games in his limited work so far, however the team was willing to experiment with the rookie in a high-leverage spot given they are likely providing their regulars extra rest in advance of the playoffs. The southpaw made things tight by bringing the tying run to the plate in Masyn Winn after allowing two walks, but managed to close the door and preserve the team shutout. This was Small's first game back since being recalled from the injured list Wednesday, and he has pitched to a 11.25 ERA and 2.75 WHIP across four innings with six strikeouts in an injury-riddled season.