Small has allowed one run on five hits and a walk with six strikeouts over 3.2 innings across two Cactus League games.

Small isn't getting a particularly long look so far, which doesn't bode well for him making the major-league bullpen. Small worked as a starter in the minors up until last season. He has 10.1 major-league innings under his belt with the Brewers, but he's yet to display much success in the majors. The southpaw would likely end up in a low-leverage role if he happens to break camp with the Giants.