Small was traded from the Brewers to the Giants on Monday in exchange for cash considerations, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Small put up solid numbers at Triple-A Nashville in 2023, posting a 3.18 ERA and 1.25 WHIP with a 61:24 K:BB across 51 innings, but it didn't translate to the big leagues in what was a small sample size. He surrendered five runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out six across four frames. Small will likely be in a position for a mid-season promotion with his club if he continues to fare well in the minors.