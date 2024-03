The Giants placed Small (oblique) on the 60-day injured list Thursday.

Small sustained a Grade 2 right oblique strain just under two weeks ago and will now spend the first two months of the regular season rehabbing and recovering from the injury after landing on the 60-day IL. The 27-year-old lefty had served as a starter for most of his professional career but made the full-time move to the bullpen last season while he was in the Milwaukee organization.