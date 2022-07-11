Peralta (lat) threw a bullpen session Friday and told Sophia Minnaert of Bally Sports Wisconsin that he felt good following the workout.

Peralta said he will throw one more bullpen session during the upcoming week before likely graduating to throwing live batting practice, if all goes well. After that, Peralta could head out on a rehab assignment at some point during the upcoming All-Star break, and he'll likely need at least two or three outings to get stretched back out for starting duty because he's been sidelined since late May with a strained right shoulder. Peralta is seemingly tracking toward an early-August return from the 60-day injured list.