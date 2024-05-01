Peralta (3-0) earned the win Tuesday against Tampa Bay, allowing two earned runs on one hit while striking out seven batters across 5.1 innings.

Peralta was fantastic again Tuesday, needing just 66 pitches to get through 5.1 innings while only allowing one hit -- a Jose Siri home run. The 27-year-old pitcher wasn't showing any signs of slowing down on the mound, but his start came to an abrupt and controversial end when he hit Siri with a pitch in the sixth inning. The umpires deemed the HBP an intentional act, leading to Peralta's ejection from the game. Despite being tossed, Tuesday's outing was a strong bounce-back performance from his five-run showing Thursday against Pittsburgh. He has now struck out 45 batters in 33.2 innings this year and will carry a 3.21 ERA and 0.86 WHIP into his next start -- currently projected for Monday in Kansas City.