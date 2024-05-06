Peralta dropped his appeal of a five-game suspension and will be begin serving the ban Monday.

Peralta was handed the suspension for intentionally throwing at the Rays' Jose Siri in an 8-2 win over Tampa Bay last Tuesday. The right-hander was ejected from that contest, but after appealing the five-game ban, Peralta took the hill Sunday on normal rest and was dealt the loss in the Brewers' series finale with the Cubs. With Peralta ending his appeal, he won't be able to make his next turn through the rotation that would have fallen Friday versus the Cardinals, though he could make his next start as soon as Saturday. The Brewers are likely to either call up Robert Gasser from Triple-A Nashville to start Friday, or the team will treat Friday's contest as a bullpen day.