Peralta allowed three runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out eight over six innings in a no-decision versus the Cardinals on Saturday.
Peralta threw 71 of 100 pitches for strikes in his return from a five-game suspension. The right-hander earned his first quality start in four outings and his fourth of the year, though he's yet to pitch past the sixth inning this season. He's at a solid 3.63 ERA with a 1.05 WHIP and 58:16 K:BB over 44.2 innings through eight starts. Peralta's next start is projected to be on the road in Houston.
