Peralta didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against the Cubs, allowing one run on three hits and two walks across 5.2 innings. He struck out 11.

Peralta got no run support again Tuesday, with the Brewers being held scoreless until the bottom of the ninth. Still, the 28-year-old generated 23 swinging strikes in less than six innings and tied his season high in K's. His only blemish was a solo homer by Michael Busch in the third inning. After yielding three or more runs in three straight starts to open up May, Peralta has yielded two runs -- both solo homers -- with 18 strikeouts in 12.2 innings during his last two starts. He's set up for a start Sunday against the White Sox.