Peralta earned the win in Game 2 of the ALCS against the Guardians on Tuesday, allowing four hits and two walks with six strikeouts over six scoreless innings.

It's the longest postseason start of the right-hander's career and is the eighth straight outing, dating back to Aug. 26, that he's surrendered one or no runs. Through two playoff starts this year, Peralta has given up one run on seven hits with a 9:3 K:BB across 10.2 innings. He lines up to start Game 6 in Tampa Bay, should it be necessary.