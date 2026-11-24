The Orioles and Peralta agreed to a five-year, $125 million contract Tuesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Peralta's walk year didn't get off to a good start as he logged a 4.99 ERA in 22 starts for the Mets, but he rebounded down the stretch following a trade to the Rays with a 3.25 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 43:15 K:BB over 55.1 regular-season innings. The righty also posted a 2.95 ERA and 16:10 K:BB over 21.1 postseason frames. Peralta will turn 31 in June and gives the Orioles a much-needed frontline starter.