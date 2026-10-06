Peralta didn't factor in the decision in Game 2 of the ALDS against the Yankees on Monday, giving up a run on three hits with three strikeouts and one walk across 4.2 innings.

Peralta served up a solo homer to Ben Rice during the fourth inning but was otherwise able to keep New York off the board. It continued a strong run of form for the right-hander, who has now surrendered one or no runs in each of his past seven starts dating back to late August. Peralta has a 0.93 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 30:10 K:BB over 38.2 innings during that span.