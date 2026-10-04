Peralta is slated to face the Yankees in Game 2 of the American League Division Series on Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Peralta will look to guide the Rays to a 2-0 lead in the series after Tampa Bay took Game 1 on Saturday by a score of 1-0. The right-hander struggled throughout most of the regular season, but he had a resurgence in September, when he was the American League Pitcher of the Month by posting a 0.96 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 23:9 K:BB over 28 innings while going 4-0 over five starts. In his lone start versus the Yankees during the regular season, Peralta gave up three runs on two hits while walking six batters and striking out four on May 17 while with the Mets.