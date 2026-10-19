Peralta will start Game 6 of the ALCS against the Guardians on Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Peralta will take the mound for his second start of the series after he pitched six scoreless innings while striking out six batters on his way to a win in Game 2. He also pitched two-thirds of an inning, allowing a walk without surrendering a run in an appearance out of the bullpen in the team's 7-3 victory in Game 4. The right-hander has posted a 0.79 ERA over three postseason appearances this year, and he'll have a chance to help punch the Rays' ticket to the World Series with a win Monday.