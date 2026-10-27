Peralta took the loss in Game 3 of the World Series against the Brewers on Monday, giving up five runs on seven hits and three walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out four.

The right-hander dealt with traffic all night, allowing 10 batters to reach before departing with two outs and the bases loaded in the fifth inning. All three baserunners came around to score as Milwaukee erupted for an eight-run frame, pushing the lead to 10-0. Peralta had surrendered just two runs across 16.2 postseason innings coming into Monday, though his 12:7 K:BB may have been an indicator of things to come when going up against a Brewers lineup that has chewed up elite starting pitchers all October. Now facing a 3-0 series deficit, the Rays will need to string some wins together for Peralta to have a chance of taking the mound again in 2026.