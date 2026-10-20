Peralta was named the MVP of the ALCS after picking up the win in Game 6 against the Guardians on Monday. He allowed one run on five hits and three walks while striking out three over 5.1 innings.

Peralta delivered a pair of strong starts in the ALCS, resulting in two victories. Before taking the mound to clinch the series Monday, the 30-year-old right-hander earned the win in Game 2, fanning six across six scoreless innings of work in a 3-1 victory. Peralta also recorded two outs without allowing a run in Game 4 out of the bullpen. He'll now set his sights on facing his former club in the World Series and could line up for a start in Game 2 on Saturday.