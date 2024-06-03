Peralta (4-3) allowed three runs on four hits and a walk over five innings Sunday, striking out seven and earning a win over the White Sox.

Peralta coughed up two runs in the first inning before Paul DeJong knocked a solo shot in the fourth. It was Peralta's first win since April 30 after he went 0-3 with a 4.08 ERA in five May starts. He racked up 21 swinging strikes, matching the season high that he set in his last appearance. He's registered an impressive 39:6 K:BB over his last five starts, improving his season mark to 89:21. Peralta will carry a 3.74 ERA into his next matchup, which is projected to be in Detroit.