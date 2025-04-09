Peralta (1-1) got the win Tuesday against the Rockies after allowing one run on three hits and three walks in five innings. He struck out six.
Besides a solo homer by Brenton Doyle in the third inning, it was smooth sailing for Peralta as he gained his first win of the year despite having to work at hitter-friendly Coors Field. Through 18 innings (three starts) to open the campaign, the star right-hander now totes a strong 2.00 ERA, 0.72 WHIP and 22:4 K:BB. On tap for Peralta is another tough draw in Arizona for his next scheduled start this weekend.
More News
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Ties career high with eight innings•
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Fans eight in Opening Day loss•
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Confirmed as Opening Day starter•
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Club option exercised•
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Will start Game 1 for Milwaukee•
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Strikes out seven in loss•