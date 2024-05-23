Peralta (3-3) took the loss Wednesday against Miami, allowing one run on four hits and a walk across seven innings. He struck out seven.

Peralta was locked into a pitcher's duel with Jesus Luzardo, with a leadoff home run by Jazz Chisholm in the first inning being enough to push Peralta into the loss column. Still, fantasy managers saw the dominant version of Peralta that garnered early Cy Young consideration before his ERA ballooned from 1.90 on April 19 to 4.17 before Wednesday's outing. Through the ups and downs, Peralta's strikeout production has maintained, with 71 K's across 56.2 innings on the year. The 28-year-old is lined up to pitch Monday against the Cubs at American Family Field.