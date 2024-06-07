Peralta is scheduled to start Saturday against the Tigers, Sophia Minnaert of Bally Sports Wisconsin reports.

The right-hander initially lined up to start Friday's series opener, but Tobias Myers will instead take the ball for Milwaukee. Peralta has given up at least one homer in each of his past four starts, though he's still been effective in those past three outings with a 2.55 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 25:4 K:BB across 17.2 innings.