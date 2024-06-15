Peralta (4-4) yielded six runs on 10 hits and a walk over 5.1 innings Friday, striking out six and taking a loss against the Reds.

Peralta gave up two home runs in the loss, including a two-run shot by Jeimer Candelario in the fifth inning. He forced 16 whiffs Friday, marking the 12th time he's reached double digits this season. Peralta has posted a 7.90 ERA through three starts this month, bumping his season ERA up to 4.38 through 76 innings. He's now 1-4 since the start of May. Peralta's next start is lined up to be on the road against the Angels.