Peralta (3-2) got the win over the White Sox on Tuesday, allowing two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out five over six innings.

The White Sox quickly jumped on Peralta with two solo home runs in the opening frame, but he was able to settle in with five hitless and scoreless innings the rest of the way. Tuesday was the first time in four starts Peralta allowed a home run and also the second time this year he's reached six innings. He's allowed three runs or fewer in every start thus far, leading to a 2.52 ERA and 1.07 WHIP. Peralta lines up for a home start against the Cubs this weekend to wrap up a two-start week.