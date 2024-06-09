Peralta (4-3) went 3.1 innings, allowing four runs on four hits and five walks while striking out three Saturday vs the Tigers.

Peralta had issues with his command on Saturday, with the five walks being tied for his second most this season. He threw 94 pitches to retire just 10 batters as he found himself in constant trouble with a lot of traffic on the bases. It was the 28-year-old's shortest outing of what has been an otherwise solid campaign, in which he carries a 3.95 ERA through his first 13 starts.