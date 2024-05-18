Peralta (3-2) allowed five runs on eight hits and a walk over five innings Friday, striking out six and taking a loss against Houston.

All five runs against Peralta came on Houston home runs; Jake Meyers knocked a two-run shot in the second inning followed by Jeremy Pena's three-run blast in the fifth. Peralta forced 13 whiffs -- including seven with his slider -- and has generated double-digit swinging strikes in each of his nine starts this season. After beginning the year with a 1.90 ERA through 23.2 frames, he's posted an ugly 6.23 ERA over his last five outings. Peralta's next start is lined up to be in Miami next week.