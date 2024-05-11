Peralta was reinstated from his five-game suspension and will start Saturday's game against the Cardinals in Milwaukee.

Peralta was handed the five-game ban for throwing at the Rays' Jose Siri in an April 30 game, but he initially appealed the suspension and made his next turn through the rotation this past Sunday against the Cubs. He dropped his appeal a day later and began serving the ban, which concluded Friday. Peralta was presumably able to stay on his usual between-starts throwing regimen while he was suspended, so he shouldn't face any restrictions with his pitch count as he returns to the rubber Saturday.