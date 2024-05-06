Peralta (3-1) allowed three runs on three hits and six walks over five innings Sunday, striking out five and taking a loss against the Cubs.

Despite the command issues all afternoon, Peralta kept the Cubs off the board until coughing up three runs in the fifth inning. He took his first loss of the year and has now failed to complete six frames in three straight outings. During that stretch, he's posted a 6.00 ERA with a 17:11 K:BB. Peralta forced 13 whiffs Sunday but threw just 51 of 97 pitches for strikes. His season ERA climbed to 3.49 through 38.2 frames. As of now, it's unclear when Peralta will make his next start, as the decision on his pending suspension still needs to be determined.