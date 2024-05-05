Peralta implied that he could drop his appeal of a five-game suspension following his start Sunday against the Cubs, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Peralta was handed the ban Wednesday after he was deemed to have intentionally thrown at Rays outfielder Jose Siri in Tuesday's 8-2 win. The right-hander was ejected from the game immediately after hitting Siri, who then exchanged punches with Brewers reliever Abner Uribe following his next plate appearance in the eighth inning, inciting a benches-clearing brawl. Peralta seemingly appealed the suspension to give the Brewers more time to prepare for his absence, as it doesn't sound as though he's expecting a reduction in his five-game ban following the appeal process. With that in mind, fantasy managers should prepare for Peralta to have his next turn through the rotation skipped, with Milwaukee preparing to turn to a spot starter Friday in St. Louis. Robert Gasser is scheduled to pitch Sunday for Triple-A Nashville and could be called up to fill the void for Peralta on Friday, though manager Pat Murphy also floated the possibility of that game being treated as a bullpen day, per Hogg.