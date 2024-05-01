Peralta was suspended five games by Major League Baseball on Wednesday for intentionally throwing at the Rays' Jose Siri in Tuesday's 8-2 win, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. He'll appeal the suspension.

The right-handed was ejected from Tuesday's contest after the umpiring crew concluded that Peralta threw at Siri intentionally one plate appearance after Siri had hit a home run. Since Peralta is appealing the suspension, he should be able to make his next scheduled start on Sunday against the Cubs, if the appeal process isn't completed before then.