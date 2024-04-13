Peralta (2-0) earned the win Friday against the Orioles, allowing one run on five hits while striking out 11 over six innings.

Peralta was dominant Friday, holding Baltimore to a lone run on a Colton Cowser homer in the fourth inning en route to an easy win in an 11-1 Brewers victory. The 27-year-old Peralta lowered his ERA to 2.55 with a 0.68 WHIP through his first three starts (17.2 innings). He's tied for second in the majors with 26 strikeouts in the early going while issuing just a pair of walks. Peralta's currently lined up to face the Padres at home in his next outing.