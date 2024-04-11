Peralta and the Brewers won't face the Reds on Thursday after the game was postponed due to inclement weather in CIncinnati.

The game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader Aug. 30. According to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com, the Brewers will push each of their starting pitchers back one day in the pitching schedule as a result of the postponement, so Peralta will take the hill for Friday's series opener in Baltimore.