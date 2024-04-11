Share Video

Peralta and the Brewers won't face the Reds on Thursday after the game was postponed due to inclement weather in CIncinnati.

The game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader Aug. 30. According to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com, the Brewers will push each of their starting pitchers back one day in the pitching schedule as a result of the postponement, so Peralta will take the hill for Friday's series opener in Baltimore.

