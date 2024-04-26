Peralta did not factor into the decision against the Pirates on Thursday, allowing five runs on five hits and five walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out five.

Peralta struggled with his command throughout the contest, allowing four of the first eight batters to reach base before going on to surrender a season-high five runs. The right-hander gave up three runs in the first inning alone and failed to make it through five frames for the first time this season. Peralta also recorded a season-low five strikeouts on the afternoon after recording at least seven in each of his first five starts to open the campaign.